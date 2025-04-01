  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter New residential building in Bar

Residential quarter New residential building in Bar

Bar, Montenegro
$2,171
ID: 28628
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • City
    Bar

About the complex

Prodaju se stanovi u izgradnji na odličnoj lokaciji u Ilinom - Bar, samo par minuta hoda od plaže. Zgrada će imati šest spratova i postoji mogućnost kupovine garažnog mesta. Stanovi su različite strukture. Površine jednosobnih stanova: 44,45m2, 56,42m2, 55,71m2. Veličine dvosobnih stanova: 73,90m2, 79,90m2, 83,75m2, Cijene stanova se kreću od 1.850 EUR/m2 do 2.100 EUR/m2. Završetak radova planiran je za sredinu 2026. godine.

Location on the map

Bar, Montenegro
