  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 31 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 31 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,230
;
Residential quarter Stan 31 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
1
Leave a request
ID: 28588
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Novi stambeni objekat u Zagoriču, blizu OŠ Branko Božović.Objekat se sastoji od 12 stanova različitih struktura. U ponudi su 4 garsonjere (31.69m2 i 23.69m2), jednosobni stanovi (50.41m2), dvosobni stanovi (61.37m2) i duplex jednosobni stanovi (61m2, 54.48m2).Rok završetka radova je za šest mjeseci. Cijena: 1900 EUR/ M2.Postoji mogućnost spajanja stanova radi dobijanja veće kvadrature.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$146,701
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$130,866
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$211,250
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 31 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,230
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$411
Izdaje se namješten jednosoban stan, površine 55m2, u polusuterenu privatne kuće, u Momišićima. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaća soba, kupatilo i ostava. Kuća se nalazi u mirnom dijelu grada, izolovanom od svakodnevne buke, u blizini svih sadržaja neop…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 108 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 108 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 108 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 108 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 108 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 108 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 108 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,230
Izdaje se namješten i luksuzno opremljen, dvosoban stan, od 108m2, na sedmom spratu stambene zgrade, u Central Pointu.   Struktura: ulzni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe (od kojih je jedna master soba), kupatilo, toalet i dvije terase.   Posjeduje multi split …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Show all Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$100,475
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 46–168 m²
3 real estate properties 3
New residential complex in Dubovica Budva The complex is located in the prestigious Dubovica area. Nearby you will find the city center, Slovenska and Mogren beaches, Bečići, and the Rozino district.   About the Complex: • Modern development consisting of 5 residential buildings • On…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.0 – 168.0
172,981 – 634,201
Apartment 2 rooms
93.0
349,267
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications