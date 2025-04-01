Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort

Mountain Retreat by Dukley is a premium-class complex located in the heart of the popular ski resort of Kolasin. It is here that the new ski centers 'Kolašin 1450' and 'Kolašin 1600' are situated, connected by a cable car. In 'Kolašin 1450', skiers and snowboarders can enjoy 7 slopes of varying difficulty, with a total length of over 17,000 meters. 'Kolašin 1600' currently has two slopes with a total length of 4,600 meters, but in the coming years, there are plans to increase the number of slopes to 8.

The complex project envisages the construction of ten chalets: four chalets with two apartments and six chalets with four apartments. The chalets are surrounding the central object – the hotel – and are connected to the entire infrastructure of the complex.

Here, you will find a restaurant with an open terrace offering breathtaking mountain views, various sports and relaxation areas, as well as a Wellness & Spa zone and swimming pools, a bar, a conference hall, and underground parking.

Our modern chalets and hotel are designed by a famous Serbian architectural office with respect to the alpine traditions. The design approach is in using mainly wood and stone, emphasising the ecotype that underlies the entire complex. All the apartments in chalets and hotel rooms at the MOUNTAIN RETREAT by DUKLEY are sold fine finished. The basic package includes an elegant style interior design.

By investing in the Mountain Retreat by Dukley project, you receive an annual income of 8% of the invested funds per year within the first 3 years.

Owning the real estate in the complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley, you gain access to the entire infrastructure of the complex and all the services. 24-hour concierge service and security are at your disposal at any time.

