  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolasin
  4. Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort

Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort

Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$405,005
;
19
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27305
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2386
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kolašin Municipality
  • Town
    Kolasin

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

Mountain Retreat by Dukley is a premium-class complex located in the heart of the popular ski resort of Kolasin. It is here that the new ski centers 'Kolašin 1450' and 'Kolašin 1600' are situated, connected by a cable car. In 'Kolašin 1450', skiers and snowboarders can enjoy 7 slopes of varying difficulty, with a total length of over 17,000 meters. 'Kolašin 1600' currently has two slopes with a total length of 4,600 meters, but in the coming years, there are plans to increase the number of slopes to 8.

 

The complex project envisages the construction of ten chalets: four chalets with two apartments and six chalets with four apartments. The chalets are surrounding the central object – the hotel – and are connected to the entire infrastructure of the complex.

 

Here, you will find a restaurant with an open terrace offering breathtaking mountain views, various sports and relaxation areas, as well as a Wellness & Spa zone and swimming pools, a bar, a conference hall, and underground parking.

 

Our modern chalets and hotel are designed by a famous Serbian architectural office with respect to the alpine traditions. The design approach is in using mainly wood and stone, emphasising the ecotype that underlies the entire complex.  All the apartments in chalets and hotel rooms at the MOUNTAIN RETREAT by DUKLEY are sold fine finished. The basic package includes an elegant style interior design.

 

By investing in the Mountain Retreat by Dukley project, you receive an annual income of 8% of the invested funds per year within the first 3 years.

 

Owning the real estate in the complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley, you gain access to the entire infrastructure of the complex and all the services. 24-hour concierge service and security are at your disposal at any time.
 

Location on the map

Kolasin, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$152,318
Residential complex in Muo by the sea with a mooring
Muo, Montenegro
from
$236,828
Residential complex v Dobrote
Dobrota, Montenegro
Price on request
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$159,514
Residential complex
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$138,453
You are viewing
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$405,005
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apartment building Pole
Apartment building Pole
Polje, Montenegro
from
$74,168
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Квартиры в строящемся доме от надежного застройщика. Окончание строительства - декабрь 2024 года. Местоположение: г. Бар, Поле. К покупке доступны квартиры с 1 и 2 спальнями. В продаже 5 типов квартир. Квартиры с видом на город и горы. Площадь квартир от 40,16-72,93 м2. …
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Residential complex in Muo by the sea with a mooring
Residential complex in Muo by the sea with a mooring
Muo, Montenegro
from
$236,828
Number of floors 2
Area 55–106 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Exclusive residential complex by the sea with a pier in the Bay of Kotor.Experience the unique harmony of nature and architecture in the heart of one of the most beautiful bays in the world.This residential complex offers a lifestyle combining modern comfort, panoramic sea views, stylish Med…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$264,323
Number of floors 10
A new premium-class residential complex in Budva. The complex is located within the city, on a picturesque hill. This location offers residents convenient and easy access to Budva's extensive infrastructure (within a 200-meter radius, you'll find shops, restaurants, cafes, schools, and medic…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications