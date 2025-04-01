  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Izdavanje – Dalmatinska, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Izdavanje – Dalmatinska, Podgorica

Dalmatinska, Montenegro
from
$1,033
;
7
ID: 28519
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

About the complex

Izdaje se dvosoban nenamješten stan površine 67m² sa garažnim mjestom, u novoj luksuznoj zgradi pored Hrama. Stan se nalazi na ll spratu, odličnog je rasporeda i spreman je za useljenje do kraja marta. Idealan je za poslovanje, nalazi se na prestižnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih sadržaja. Posjeduje smart home sistem za kontrolu rasvjete, motorizovanih roletni, klimatizacije i podnog grijanja. Po dogovoru sa zakupcem može se uraditi djelimično ili kompletno namiještanje,  zavisnosti od namjene. Izdaje se na duži preiod uz obavezan depozit.

Location on the map

Dalmatinska, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Interest rate
Loan amount
Loan amount
Period
Period
Monthly payment
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$124,986
Residential complex with pool in Kumbor
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$142,874
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Verde Village
M 10, Montenegro
from
$146,701
Residential quarter Stan 75 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,584
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$880
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Izdavanje – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Dalmatinska, Montenegro
from
$1,033
Other complexes
Residential complex Lustica Bay
Residential complex Lustica Bay
Residential complex Lustica Bay
Residential complex Lustica Bay
Residential complex Lustica Bay
Show all Residential complex Lustica Bay
Residential complex Lustica Bay
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$450,430
Finishing options Finished
Area 71–338 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Anchored in a rich local tradition and a deep respect for nature, Lustica Bay is the largest luxury resort and residential project to date with a golf course, yacht marina and many more. This development is situated on the beautiful Lustica peninsula in the marvellous Traste Bay. Complex ter…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
71.0
507,000
Apartment 2 rooms
98.0 – 118.0
700,646 – 1,60M
Villa
184.0 – 338.0
2,58M – 4,04M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Show all Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$265,857
Number of floors 10
Area 41 m²
1 real estate property 1
A new premium-class residential complex in Budva. The complex is located within the city, on a picturesque hill. This location offers residents convenient and easy access to Budva's extensive infrastructure (within a 200-meter radius, you'll find shops, restaurants, cafes, schools, and medic…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0
288,215
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Show all Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$140,833
Prodaje se komforan dvosoban stan površine 73m², smješten na drugom spratu stambene zgrade na mirnoj i atraktivnoj lokaciji u Cetinju.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo, ostava i terasa.Stan se nalazi na drugom spratu zgrade bez lifta.…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications