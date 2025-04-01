  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  One bedroom apartment in Verde Village

Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Verde Village

M 10, Montenegro
from
$146,701
;
6
ID: 28785
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

About the complex

A one-room apartment, 57.34sq.m, on the second floor, is for sale in the new Verde Village settlement. It is oriented to the north and looks towards the entrance to the square. The apartment has its own garage space, as well as a storage room. Completion of the works is planned for January/February 2025.

Location on the map

M 10, Montenegro
