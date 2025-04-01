  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 160 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,275
;
9
ID: 30444
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se i izdaje prostran dupleks stan površine 160 m² na jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici – Bulevar Josipa Broza, Stari Aerodrom.🔹 Struktura stana:Donji nivo (49 m² – uknjižen): prostran i svijetao dnevni boravak, moderna kuhinja sa trpezarijom, kupatilo i terasa. Prostor je odlično organizovan i funkcionalno uređen, idealan za svakodnevni porodični život.Gornji nivo: četiri komforne spavaće sobe, dva kupatila i dodatni toalet. Veliki prozori u spavaćim sobama pružaju obilje prirodne svjetlosti i stvaraju prijatnu i toplu atmosferu.🔹 Prednosti:Ukupna površina 160 m² (uknjižen na 49 m²)Zapadna orijentacija sa puno sunca i svjetlostiParking mjesto pod rampom, što garantuje sigurnost i praktičnostStan je idealan i za veću porodicu, ali i kao investicija zbog atraktivne lokacije i odličnog odnosa cijene i kvadrature💰 Cijena za prodaju: 1.940 €/m²💶 Cijena za izdavanje: 1.300 € mjesečnoStan predstavlja rijetku priliku na tržištu – spoj komfora, funkcionalnosti i lokacije.Mogućnost komprezacije za jednosoban stan u Podgorici.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Interest rate
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
