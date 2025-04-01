Residential quarter Stan 160 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Prodaje se i izdaje prostran dupleks stan površine 160 m² na jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici – Bulevar Josipa Broza, Stari Aerodrom.🔹 Struktura stana:Donji nivo (49 m² – uknjižen): prostran i svijetao dnevni boravak, moderna kuhinja sa trpezarijom, kupatilo i terasa. Prostor je odlično organizovan i funkcionalno uređen, idealan za svakodnevni porodični život.Gornji nivo: četiri komforne spavaće sobe, dva kupatila i dodatni toalet. Veliki prozori u spavaćim sobama pružaju obilje prirodne svjetlosti i stvaraju prijatnu i toplu atmosferu.🔹 Prednosti:Ukupna površina 160 m² (uknjižen na 49 m²)Zapadna orijentacija sa puno sunca i svjetlostiParking mjesto pod rampom, što garantuje sigurnost i praktičnostStan je idealan i za veću porodicu, ali i kao investicija zbog atraktivne lokacije i odličnog odnosa cijene i kvadrature💰 Cijena za prodaju: 1.940 €/m²💶 Cijena za izdavanje: 1.300 € mjesečnoStan predstavlja rijetku priliku na tržištu – spoj komfora, funkcionalnosti i lokacije.Mogućnost komprezacije za jednosoban stan u Podgorici.
Location on the map
Podgorica, Montenegro
