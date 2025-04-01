  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva

Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva

Budva, Montenegro
from
$217,118
ID: 28540
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

About the complex

Na prodaju dvosoban stan u Budvi! Stan se nalazi na trecem spratu zgrade koja posjeduje lift! Stan posjeduje dvije terase i dva kupatila!  

Location on the map

Budva, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

