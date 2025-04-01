Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

  1. Realting.com
2
ID: 28275
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  City
    Podgorica

About the complex

U ponudi isključivo imamo 11 stanova različitih struktura i kvadratura u okviru Objekta II – modernog stambeno-poslovnog kompleksa na atraktivnoj lokaciji u Podgorici, naselje Stari Aerodrom.Dostupne kvadrature:42.93 m²50.46 m²64.12 m²64.40 m²68.24 m²Završetak radova: planiran za 2026. godinuObjekat II je osmišljen da zadovolji potrebe savremenog urbanog života – idealan spoj funkcionalnosti, estetike i komfora. Savremena arhitektura, obilje zelenih površina i izvrsna povezanost sa svim ključnim tačkama grada čine ga pravim izborom za porodično stanovanje, ali i za one koji traže balans između privatnog i poslovnog prostora.Kompleks se sastoji od 6 lamela (A, B, C, D, E i F), sa ukupno 504 stambenih jedinica.Prizemlje je predviđeno za poslovne prostore, dok su gornji spratovi namijenjeni isključivo za stanovanje.Za dodatni komfor stanara planirana je i izgradnja dvonivojske podzemne garaže.Iskoristite priliku i osigurajte sebi stan u jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici – kvalitet, udobnost i funkcionalnost na jednom mjestu.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Other complexes
Leave a request
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications