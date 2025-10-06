  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Stari Bar

apartments
2
houses
1
Residential quarter Stan 54 m² na Prodaju – Stari Bar, Bar
Stari Bar, Montenegro
from
$117,361
Na prodaju veci jednosoban stan u tek gotovoj zgradi u Baru! Stan je ukupne kvadrature 54m2 i nalazi se na prvom spratu privatnog kompleksa sa bazenom za stanare! Stan je upisan i zgrada je vec useljiva!Postoji mogucnost kupovine putem kredita! Prodaje se direktno od investitora!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Cottage Kuća 73 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Bar, Bar
Stari Bar, Montenegro
from
$998
Za izdavanje dvosobna moderno opremljena kuća u Baru. Kuća je ukupne površine 73m2 i nalazi se na lijepo uredjenom i ogradjenom placu.Posjeduje svoj parking u dvorištu i idealna je za porodični život. Izdaje se na duži vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Prodaju – Stari Bar, Bar
Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Prodaju – Stari Bar, Bar
Stari Bar, Montenegro
from
$215,064
Na prodaju jedinstven trosoban stan u Baru!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 73.3m2 i nalazi se na osmom spratu novoizgradjene zgrade ciji je rok zavrsetka radova kroz mjesec dana.Iz stana koji je udaljen svega 630m2 od plaze, pruza se panoramski pogled na more i grad Bar!Izuzetno je osuncan i ideal…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
