  Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
;
6
ID: 28523
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se prazan dvosoban stan u strogom Centru grada!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 69m2 i nalazi se na drugom spratu zgrade bez lifta!Idealan kao poslovni prostor!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski prostor uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Residential quarter Stan 58 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$822
Apartment building Тиват
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$146,926
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$182,422
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$645
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
