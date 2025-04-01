  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
ID: 28579
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na prodaju trosoban stan 86m2, na Zabjelu, u blizini tornja. Stan je djelimicno renoviran, nalazi se na drugom spratu. Struktura stana: hodnik, dnevna soba, predsoblje, 3 spavace sobe, kuhinja, trpezarija, kupatilo, toalet, 2 terase. U sklopu stambenog prostora postoji i pravo koristenja podruma od 8m2. 

