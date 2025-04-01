Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

  1. Realting.com
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$125,576
7
ID: 28552
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na prodaju jednosoban stan u privatnom kompleksu od tri zgrade na Zabjelu!   Stan se nalazi na petom spratu zgrade, ciji je investitor Kips Gradnja!   Uz stan dolazi jedno parking mjesto pod rampom!  

Podgorica, Montenegro
