  2. Montenegro
  Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica

M 10, Montenegro
from
$146,701
;
6
ID: 28783
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

About the complex

U novom naselju Verde Village prodaje se jednosoban stan, kvadrature 57.34m2 na drugom spratu. Orjentisan je sjeverno i gleda ka ulazu na trg. Stan ima svoje garažno mjesto, kao i ostavu. Planiran je završetak radova za januar/februar 2025. godine.

M 10, Montenegro
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Interest rate
Loan amount
Loan amount
Period
Period
Monthly payment
Monthly payment
M 10, Montenegro
from
$146,701
Izdaje se namješten jednosoban komforan stan ukupne kvadrature 45m2, koji se nalazi na prvom spratu zgrade Zetagradnje. Stan se nalazi preko puta uprave Carina! Izdaje se na duži vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Na prodaju trosoban stan 101m2 u novoizgradjenom kompleksu City kej. Stan se nalazi na 4. spratu zgrade i ima pogled na Moracu. - namješten- ⁠ugrađena Daikin klimatizacija sa podnim grijanjem i neograničenom toplom vodom- ⁠dva kupatila- ⁠dvije terase- ⁠ostave na terasama- ⁠tehnicka prostorija
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban sta, povrine 55m2, smjesten na drugom spratu stambene zgrade, u neposrednoj blizini hotela "Nikic".Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.Nalazi se u zgradi koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.U…
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
