Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$704
6
ID: 28328
Last update: 01/10/2025

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se dvosoban stan u City kvartu, iza Delte, površine 57 m², na četvrtom spratu zgrade. Stan je funkcionalnog rasporeda, nalazi se na atraktivnoj lokaciji u blizini tržnog centra, marketa, restorana i svih važnih sadržaja. Mjesečna kirija iznosi 600 €. Idealno za parove ili porodice koje žele da žive u savremenom i urbanom dijelu grada.

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Residential quarter Stan 112 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 112 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$394,333
Na jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici, u zgradi pored Hrama na Bulevaru Džordža Vašingtona (investitor Normal Company), prodaje se prostran i funkcionalan stan.🏡 Struktura:✔ prostrana dnevna soba sa izlazom na terasu✔ trpezarija i kuhinja✔ tri spavaće sobe✔ dvije terase✔ kupatilo +…
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Izdaje se prostran trosoban stan od 130m2 u Dalmatinskoj ulici
Residential quarter Izdaje se prostran trosoban stan od 130m2 u Dalmatinskoj ulici
Dalmatinska, Montenegro
from
$1,526
Površine 130 m², stan je smješten na trećem spratu manje stambene zgrade. Iako zgrada nema lift, ova nekretnina nudi izuzetnu udobnost i funkcionalan raspored, čineći je savršenim izborom za porodičan život.🔹 Raspored:Stan se sastoji od velikog dnevnog boravka koji je povezan sa trpezarijom …
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential complex A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Residential complex A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
from
$374,768
Number of floors 3
Area 64–90 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New exclusive premium-class project on the Budva Riviera in the village of Reževići. An ideal location for investment and living. The project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the Budva Riviera, offering a unique combination of natural beauty, seclusion, and developed …
VALUE.ONE
