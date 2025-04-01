  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 60 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$469
6
ID: 28509
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se jednosoban stan površine 60m², smješten u mirnom dijelu Zagoriča, Podgorica. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, prostrana dnevna soba, odvojena kuhinja, spavaća soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan je funkcionalan i nalazi se u blizini škole i svih neophodnih sadržaja. Zgrada posjeduje video nadzor, a stan ima obezbijeđeno parking mjesto. Mjesečna cijena zakupa: 400€ + depozit. Ugovor obavezan.

Podgorica, Montenegro
