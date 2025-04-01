  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$645
ID: 28174
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se dvosoban lijepo namjesten stan povrsine 68m2 na odlicnoj lokaciji Zagoric.Stan se nalazi na 2. spratu stambene zgrade koja ne posjeduje lift.Cijena: 550€

Podgorica, Montenegro
