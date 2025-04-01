Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Prodaje se moderan dvosoban stan površine 64,40m², smješten na atraktivnoj lokaciji Starog aerodroma u Podgorici. Stan se nalazi u stambenoj zgradi u izgradnji, sa planiranim završetkom radova do kraja 2025. godine.
Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak sa trpezarijom, odvojena kuhinja, dvije spavaće sobe, kupatilo, toalet i terasa.
Stan je opremljen multisplit sistemom grijanja i hlađenja i idealan je za savremeno i udobno porodično stanovanje. Cijena iznosi 2.200 € po m², što ukupno iznosi 140.800 €.
Zgrada posjeduje lift, a u blizini se nalaze svi važni sadržaji: škole, vrtići, prodavnice, kafići i javni prevoz.Postoji mogućnost kupovine garažnog mjesta po cijeni od 15.000 eura.
Za dodatne informacije i zakazivanje obilaska, slobodno nas kontaktirajte.
Location on the map
Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
