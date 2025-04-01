  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 39 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 39 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$411
ID: 28198
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se jednosoban stan površine 39 m² na Starom Aerodromu, smješten na trećem spratu stambene zgrade bez lifta. Stan je nenamješten i može se koristiti kao stambeni ili poslovni prostor. Mjesečna kirija iznosi 350 €.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

