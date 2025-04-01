  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje

3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$587
;
9
ID: 28566
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

About the complex

Izdaje se veci lijepo namjesten dvosoban stan na Cetinju.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 80m2 i nalazi se na prvom spratu.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$587
