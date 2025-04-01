  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 56 m² na Prodaju – Blok Ix, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$193,646
ID: 28255
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na prodaju kompletno opremljen dvosoban stan površine 56m², smješten na prvom spratu kvalitetne i uredno održavane zgrade u Bloku 9.Stan ima izuzetno funkcionalan raspored: prostran dnevni boravak sa izlazom na terasu, odvojenu kuhinju sa ostavom, udobnu spavaću sobu (takođe sa pristupom terasi), kupatilo i hodnik. Prodaje se u viđenom stanju, sa svim namještajem i tehnikom, spreman za useljenje bez dodatnih ulaganja.Zgrada je pozicionirana u mirnoj i organizovanoj ulici, u neposrednoj blizini škole, marketa, javnog prevoza i svih važnih sadržaja.Dodatno: mogućnost kupovine garažnog mjesta po cijeni od 20.000€

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 56 m² na Prodaju – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
$193,646
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$404,896
Prodaje se dvosoban stan u Tivtu, na izuzetnoj lokaciji u Donjoj Lastvi, svega 100 m od obale. Stan je površine 72 m2, nalazi se na drugom spratu novoizgrađenog objekta i ima pogled prema moru. Stan je kompletno opremljen. Posjeduje parking mjesto ispred zgrade
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 58 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 58 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 58 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 58 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 58 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 58 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen dvosoban stan, povrsine 58m2, smjesten na cetvrtom spratu stambene zgrade, u strogom Centru grada.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo i terasa.Nalazi se u zgradi koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.…
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$125,815
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 88–115 m²
5 real estate properties 5
We present to your attention a new exciting residential complex located in the picturesque resort area of ​​Becici. This project is the embodiment of the dream of a home by the sea, offering most of the apartments with unrivaled sea views. Developed using advanced construction technologie…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
114.7
407,184
Apartment 3 rooms
88.0
268,492 – 289,145
MD Realty
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
