Residential quarter Stan 75 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva

Becici, Montenegro
$234,722
9
ID: 28423
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Becici

About the complex

Na prodaju luksuzno opremljen dvosoban stan sa pogledom na more u Becicima!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 75m2 i nalazi se na 7. Spratu zgrade!Stan posjeduje dvije spavace sobe i dva kupatila!

Location on the map

Becici, Montenegro
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %


Residential complex in Muo by the sea with a mooring
Residential complex in Muo by the sea with a mooring
Residential complex in Muo by the sea with a mooring
Residential complex in Muo by the sea with a mooring
Residential complex in Muo by the sea with a mooring
Show all Residential complex in Muo by the sea with a mooring
Residential complex in Muo by the sea with a mooring
Muo, Montenegro
from
$236,828
Number of floors 2
Area 55–69 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Exclusive residential complex by the sea with a pier in the Bay of Kotor.Experience the unique harmony of nature and architecture in the heart of one of the most beautiful bays in the world.This residential complex offers a lifestyle combining modern comfort, panoramic sea views, stylish Med…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
55.0
304,868
Apartment 2 rooms
69.0
323,447
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Show all Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$1,00M
Number of floors 2
Welcome to the first golf resort with a 18-hole golf course in Montenegro - The Peaks Lustica Bay! This unique place offers perfect conditions for golfers of all levels. Designed in collaboration with renowned designer Gary Player, The Peaks golf course impresses with its beauty, views of …
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Show all Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Budva, Montenegro
from
$89,990
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
In Budva, in the area of Dubovica Luxury, a new residential project was launched, which combines a high level of comfort and excellent location - just within walking distance are the University and the modern shopping center Mega Mall.The complex is designed for 38 apartments of various type…
Agency
MD Realty
