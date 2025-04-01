  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$293
ID: 28449
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se nenamješten stan površine 30m², smješten na visokom prizemlju stambene zgrade u Zabjelu, u neposrednoj blizini Time Out kafića.   Karakteristike stana:   Opremljen toalet Kuhinjski elementi Klima uređaj Eloksirana bravarija Blind vrata Mogućnost postavljanja reklame, što ga čini pogodnim za poslovne namjene     Lokacija je izuzetno prometna, idealna za kancelariju, manji salon, ordinaciju ili sličnu djelatnost, ali i za mirno stanovanje.   Cijena zakupa: 250 € mjesečno   Za više informacija i zakazivanje obilaska, kontaktirajte nas.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential complex Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Budva, Montenegro
from
$510,825
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Rafailovici, Montenegro
from
$494,647
Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,408
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$248,806
Residence Emerald Residence
Sustas, Montenegro
from
$77,942
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$293
Residential quarter City Kvart, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Residential quarter City Kvart, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Residential quarter City Kvart, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Residential quarter City Kvart, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Residential quarter City Kvart, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$63,375
Prodaja – Garsonjera 25m², City Kvart (suterenski stan)   📍 Lokacija: City Kvart – jedna od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici 🏢 Odlična prilika za investiciju ili život   Detalji stana: Površina: 25 m² Struktura: garsonjera Nalazi se u suterenu Namještena, odmah useljiva Privatno parking m…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$822
Izdaje se jednosoban stan površine 50m², smješten na petom spratu stambene zgrade u City kvartu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom, spavaća soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih ključnih sadržaja – marketa, kafića, resto…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$140,833
Na prodaju stan površine 48 m², smješten u zgradi Did Invest, na dobroj lokaciji, idealnoj za urbani i komforan način života.Iako kvadratura djeluje skromno, raspored prostorija je izvanredno organizovan, pa je svaki kvadrat pažljivo iskorišćen, što ovom stanu daje osjećaj prostranosti i lak…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Realting.com
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
