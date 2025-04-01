  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$587
ID: 28178
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se lijepo namjesten jednosoban stan povrsine 45m2, stan se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji, Stari Aerodrom kod lokala Verse.Cijena: 500€

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$264,063
Konforan dvosoban stan na prodaju – Preko Morače U ponudi imamo savršeno uređen dvosoban stan od 85m2 u jednoj od najpoželjnijih lokacija u Podgorici – Preko Morače.Idealne je strukture sa dva kupatila, dvije spavace sobe i dvije terase!Stan posjeduje podrum od 5m2 koji je idealan dodatak uz…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 51sq.m - Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 51sq.m - Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 51sq.m - Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 51sq.m - Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 51sq.m - Bečići
Show all Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 51sq.m - Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 51sq.m - Bečići
Becici, Montenegro
from
$316,875
Unique opportunity to purchase a charming one-room apartment of 51 sq.m, located in the heart of Bellemond Residence.   This elegantly designed apartment is a great combination of modern design, superior comfort and luxury. The apartment stands out for its spacious living room flooded with…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Show all Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Blizikuce, Montenegro
from
$756,519
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
New gated complex of townhouses with 3 and 4 bedrooms. The project is in the Budva Riviera, in a quiet secluded place Blizikuce, next to Sveti Stefan. The construction is being carried out by a company that has built and successfully implemented several projects in Montenegro. All townho…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
