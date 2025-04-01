  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Lustica, Tivat

Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Lustica, Tivat

Radovici, Montenegro
$394,333
5
ID: 28223
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Village
    Radovici

About the complex

Prodaje se garsonjera površine 45 m² sa balkonom, smještena u naselju Centrale, svega 5 minuta vožnje do mora. Stan se nalazi na prvom spratu i posjeduje parking mjesto, kao i malu ostavu od 2,5 m². Kao vlasnik, imate pravo na korišćenje glavne plaže na Luštici i posebne popuste u svim restoranima i barovima na kompleksu. U sezoni se stan može izdavati po prosječnoj cijeni od 250–300 € po noći, što ga čini odličnom investicionom prilikom. Cijena: 336.000 €.

Location on the map

Radovici, Montenegro
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter Stan 82 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,291
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota, Kotor
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$305,139
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$352
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$193,646
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$1,00M
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Lustica, Tivat
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$394,333
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
U ponudi isključivo imamo 11 stanova različitih struktura i kvadratura u okviru Objekta II – modernog stambeno-poslovnog kompleksa na atraktivnoj lokaciji u Podgorici, naselje Stari Aerodrom.Dostupne kvadrature:42.93 m²50.46 m²64.12 m²64.40 m²68.24 m²Završetak radova: planiran za 2026. godin…
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$297,487
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 53–70 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota. A modern residential complex located just 150 meters from the sea in the picturesque village of Dobrota, within the Bay of Kotor. The complex consists of two independent buildings with names that reflect their unique character: Le Soleil and La L…
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$126,750
Na prodaju jednosoban stan u izgradnji u Momisicima.Stan je ukuone kvadrature 45m2 i nalazi se na prvom spratu zgrade, ciji je rok zavrsetka kraj 2025te godine!Uz stan dolazi ostava kvadrature 9m2!Obavezna kupovina garaze u iznosu od 15.000€
