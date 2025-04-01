Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Prodaje se dvosoban stan, površine 57m2, na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, u centru Podgorice.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpazarija, dvije spavaće sobe i kupatilo.Stan se nalazi na najboljoj lokaciji u Podgorici, u blizini svih sadržaja neophodnih za život – administrativno i poslovno središte grada. Nalazi se na raskrsnici važnih saobraćajnih pravaca i predstavlja jedno od najživljih područja u gradu. Glavni trg u centru Podgorice je Trg Republike, koji je okružen zgradama crnogorske Vlade, parlamenta, ministarstvima, domom zdravlja, hitnom pomoći, školama, vrtićima i drugim važnim institucijama.Stan je idealan za porodični život, ali je takođe pogodan za advokatske kancelarije ili slične poslovne aktivnosti.Zgrada nema lift. Ulaz se redovno održava.Iza zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking.
Location on the map
Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
