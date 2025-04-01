  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$269,931
;
10
ID: 28309
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se dvosoban stan, površine 57m2, na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, u centru Podgorice.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpazarija, dvije spavaće sobe i kupatilo.Stan se nalazi na najboljoj lokaciji u Podgorici, u blizini svih sadržaja neophodnih za život – administrativno i poslovno središte grada. Nalazi se na raskrsnici važnih saobraćajnih pravaca i predstavlja jedno od najživljih područja u gradu. Glavni trg u centru Podgorice je Trg Republike, koji je okružen zgradama crnogorske Vlade, parlamenta, ministarstvima, domom zdravlja, hitnom pomoći, školama, vrtićima i drugim važnim institucijama.Stan je idealan za porodični život, ali je takođe pogodan za advokatske kancelarije ili slične poslovne aktivnosti.Zgrada nema lift. Ulaz se redovno održava.Iza zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

