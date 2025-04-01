  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
10
ID: 28534
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se jednosoban stan, povrsine 42m2 u kompleksu Central Point. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih sadrzaja neophodnik za svakodnevni zivot, u blizini trznog centra "Big fashion". Nalazi se u gradi koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
