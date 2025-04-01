  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Podgorica
  Cottage Kuća 215 m² na Izdavanje – Gorica C, Podgorica

Cottage Kuća 215 m² na Izdavanje – Gorica C, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,934
;
9
ID: 28341
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se kuća površine 211 m² sa dvorištem od 200 m² u naselju Gorica C, po mjesečnoj cijeni od 2.500 €. Kuća se prostire na tri sprata i sastoji se od 4 spavaće sobe, dva dnevna boravka, dvije kuhinje, tri balkona, dva kupatila, jednog toaleta, vešeraja i špajza. Opremljena je kapijom na daljinsko otvaranje, blind vratima, interfonom, sigurnosnim kamerama, klima uređajima, centralnim i podnim grijanjem. Trenutno je polu-namještena, uz mogućnost dodatnog opremanja u skladu sa potrebama zakupca. Kuća se nalazi na izuzetnoj i mirnoj lokaciji, pogodnoj za porodično stanovanje ili rezidencijalni najam.  

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

