  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Cottage Kuća 150 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica

Cottage Kuća 150 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$234,722
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 28583
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se kuca u Tolosima. Kuca je ukupne povrsine 150m2 i nalazi se na placu povrsine 500m2! Prodaje se neopremljena! Kuca je prizemna uz mogucnost renoviranja i opremanja potkrovlja. Predata za legalizaciju! 

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage Kuća 220 m² na Prodaju – Bar
Velembusi, Montenegro
from
$308,073
Cottage Kuća 267 m² na Prodaju – Bjeliši, Bar
Bjelisi, Montenegro
from
$554,531
Cottage Kuća 211 m² na Prodaju – Smailagića Polje, Kolašin
Smailagica Polje, Montenegro
from
$231,201
Cottage House of 156m2 - Lepetani
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$399,028
Cottage Kuća 215 m² na Izdavanje – Gorica C, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,934
You are viewing
Cottage Kuća 150 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$234,722
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Cottage village
Cottage village
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$6,42M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
New townhouses for sale in premium residential complex Lastva Park, Tivat.   Elite area Donja Lastva, surrounded by greenery and overlooking the sea and mountains   ?Area 154 to 204 m² 3 floors ?2,3 bedrooms ?4 bathrooms ?Kitchen ?Terrace with panoramic view ?Garage for 2…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 63 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 63 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 63 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 63 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 63 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 63 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 63 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,056
Izdaje se dvosoban stan površine 63 m² u zgradi Venture na Starom aerodromu. Stan se nalazi na drugom spratu, kompletno je namješten i orijentisan ka dvorišnoj strani, što ga čini mirnim i prijatnim za stanovanje. Nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih važnih sadržaja – škole, vrtića…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 320 m² na Prodaju – Zlatica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 320 m² na Prodaju – Zlatica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 320 m² na Prodaju – Zlatica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 320 m² na Prodaju – Zlatica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 320 m² na Prodaju – Zlatica, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 320 m² na Prodaju – Zlatica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 320 m² na Prodaju – Zlatica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,113
Izdaje se prostrana i moderno opremljena kuća na Zlatici, površine 320m², smještena na placu od 500m². Kuća se sastoji iz dvije etaže (prizemlje i prvi sprat), svaka površine 160m²: Prizemlje: Prostran dnevni boravak Kuhinja sa trpezarijom Tri spavaće sobe Kupatilo Velika terasa…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications