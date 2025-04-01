  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Golubovci
  Cottage Kuća 117 m² na Prodaju – Golubovci, Zeta

Cottage Kuća 117 m² na Prodaju – Golubovci, Zeta

Golubovci, Montenegro
$158,438
5
ID: 28282
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Zeta Municipality
  • Village
    Golubovci

About the complex

Prodaje se dvosobna kuća površine 117 m², sa prostranim placem od 1.710 m², smještena u Zeti, na odličnoj i pristupačnoj lokaciji. Kuća posjeduje priključak na gradski vodovod, kao i bunar. Pogodna je za porodični život, ali i za različite namjene zahvaljujući velikom placu. Cijena: 135.000 €.

Location on the map

Golubovci, Montenegro
Education
Grocery stores

Cottage Kuća 117 m² na Prodaju – Golubovci, Zeta
Golubovci, Montenegro
from
$158,438
