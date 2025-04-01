Cottage Kuća 120 m² na Prodaju – Lastva Grbaljska, Kotor

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Luksuzne Vile u Lastvi Grbljanskoj - Radanovići ✨
Doživite jedinstveni spoj moderne arhitekture i mediteranske topline u 12 luksuznih vila sa privatnim okruglim bazenom, prostranim dvorištima i terasama. Svaka vila površine 120m² nudi vrhunski dizajn, funkcionalnost i privatnost, sa 3 parking mesta, ostavom od 10m², kao i savremenim sistemima klimatizacije i grijanja.
Koristeći kvalitetne materijale, kao što su lokalni prirodni kamen, drveni paneli i vrhunski proizvodi marke Baumit, ove vile pružaju dugotrajan, estetski i energetski efikasan prostor za svakodnevni život. Zvučna i termalna izolacija osigurava udobnost tokom cijele godine, a prostrani interijeri omogućavaju obilje prirodne svetlosti.
Okružene zelenim površinama i smještene u mirnom okruženju Budvanske Lastve, vile su savršen izbor za sve koji žele da uživaju u tišini, dok su samo 7 minuta udaljene od popularne plaže Jaz. Ovaj kompleks je idealan za život, odmor ili investiciju u prestižnoj lokaciji
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
