Cottage Kuća 120 m² na Prodaju – Lastva Grbaljska, Kotor

Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
$469,444
4
ID: 28389
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Village
    Lastva Grbaljska

About the complex

Luksuzne Vile u Lastvi Grbljanskoj - Radanovići ✨ Doživite jedinstveni spoj moderne arhitekture i mediteranske topline u 12 luksuznih vila sa privatnim okruglim bazenom, prostranim dvorištima i terasama. Svaka vila površine 120m² nudi vrhunski dizajn, funkcionalnost i privatnost, sa 3 parking mesta, ostavom od 10m², kao i savremenim sistemima klimatizacije i grijanja. Koristeći kvalitetne materijale, kao što su lokalni prirodni kamen, drveni paneli i vrhunski proizvodi marke Baumit, ove vile pružaju dugotrajan, estetski i energetski efikasan prostor za svakodnevni život. Zvučna i termalna izolacija osigurava udobnost tokom cijele godine, a prostrani interijeri omogućavaju obilje prirodne svetlosti. Okružene zelenim površinama i smještene u mirnom okruženju Budvanske Lastve, vile su savršen izbor za sve koji žele da uživaju u tišini, dok su samo 7 minuta udaljene od popularne plaže Jaz. Ovaj kompleks je idealan za život, odmor ili investiciju u prestižnoj lokaciji

Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
