Residential quarter Stan 152 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva

Petrovac, Montenegro
$457,708
6
ID: 28365
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Town
    Petrovac

About the complex

Na prodaju – Prostran stan u Petrovcu, 152 m², 3 spavaće sobe, 3 kupatila. Prodaje se luksuzan stan bez potrebe za dodatnim ulaganjima, osim namještaja. Nalazi se na trećem spratu zgrade, udaljenoj samo 300 metara od plaže. Detalji: Površina: 152 m²3 spavaće sobe3 kupatila Parking mjesto ispred zgrade: 10.000€.

Petrovac, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

