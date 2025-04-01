  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
ID: 28489
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se nov i moderan poslovni prostor površine 42m², smješten u prizemlju nove luksuzne zgrade u naselju Zagorič, Podgorica, na 150m od Vezirovog mosta. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dvije odvojene prostorije, moderno opremljeno kupatilo i prostrana terasa. Obje prostorije imaju izlaz na terasu. Karakteristike prostora: • Klimatizovan, • Podno grijanje, • Pametni dodirni prekidači za svjetlo, omogućavaju upravljanje rasvjetom putem dodira ili mobilne aplikacije. Lokacija osigurava odličnu vidljivost i pristup, što ga čini idealnim za kancelarije, ordinacije, agencije ili druge vrste poslovanja. U cijenu zakupa je uključeno parking mjesto. Cijena zakupa: 700€.

Podgorica, Montenegro
