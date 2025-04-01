  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$998
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 28363
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se lijepo opremljen dvosoban stan, povrsine 76m2, smjesten na drugom spratu stambene zgrade, u naselju 1. Maj. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet i dvije terase. Stan se nalazi u zgradi novogradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. Instaliran je Multi Split sistem. Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex The Dreams by Dukley
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$587,217
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$411
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$142,007
Apartment building Premium dom v centre goroda
Bar, Montenegro
from
$79,517
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$998
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$259,896
Na prodaju dvosoban stan u Acton zgradi iza Volija u City kvartu. Nalazi se na cetvrtom spratu. Stan je opremljen namjestajem luksuznih brendova, kao i Bosch bijelom tehnikom. Stolarija je sa troslojnim staklom i elektricnim roletnama. U kupatilu postoji podno grijanje. Postoji mogucnost kup…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$76,285
Prodaje se jednosoban stan ukupne površine 40m2 na Zabjelu! Stan se nalazi u suterenu!Namještaj ukljucen u cijenu!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$939
Izdaje se dvosoban stan povrsine 80m2 na drugom spratu stambene zgrade u City Kvartu!Stan je kompletno opremljen i spreman za zivot!U cijenu uracunato parking mjesto pod rampom!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications