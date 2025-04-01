  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 28153
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

🏠 Izdaje se jednosoban stan 📍 Ulica Veliše Mugoše 📐 45 m² ✨ Može za stanovanje ili kancelarijski prostor 💶 Cijena: 500 € 🚪 Odmah useljiv

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Dalmatinska, Montenegro
from
$140,833
Residential quarter Prodaja, Nov neuseljavan, Jednosoban stan
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$157,264
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$158,438
Residential quarter Stan 75 m² na Izdavanje – Stara Varoš, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Residential complex ParkSide Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$115,727
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Show all Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Petrovac, Montenegro
from
$311,007
Prodaje se dvosoban duplex stan, povrsine 92m, smjesten na drugom spratu stambene zgrade, u Petrovcu. Po strukturi su dva jednosobna stana, koja su povezana stepenistem i prodaju se kao cjelina. Stan se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji, izolovanoj od svakodnevne buke, na svega 200 metara od mora
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Show all Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$709,964
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
A new gated premium-class residential complex is located in a new district of Tivat. The complex is situated on a small elevation surrounded by greenery, close to all urban infrastructure. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. Panoramic windows offer breathtaking views of the sea, mountains…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Bijeli Do, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Bijeli Do, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Bijeli Do, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Bijeli Do, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Bijeli Do, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Bijeli Do, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Bijeli Do, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$73,938
Prodaje se namještena garsonjera, površine 24m², smještena na prizemlju stambene zgrade, u naselju Bijeli Do, Budva.   Struktura: ulazni prostor, dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i kupatilom. Garsonjera posjeduje i ostavu.   Smještena je na mirnoj lokaciji, pogodnoj za život ili rentiranje
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications