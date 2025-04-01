  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$107,972
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 28344
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se jednosoban stan na Zabjelu u izgradnji!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 46m2 i nalazi se na visokom prizemlju!Posjeduje prostranu dnevnu sobu sa trpezarijom i kuhinjom, spavacu sobu, mali hodnik sa mjestom za ormar, kupatilo i terasu.Rok zavrsetka kraj 2025. Godine.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$352
Residential quarter Stan 119 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$469,444
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$96,236
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$107,972
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 65 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 65 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 65 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 65 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 65 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 65 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 65 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$158,438
Prodaje se opremljen dvosoban stan u samom Centru Grada. Stan je ukupne kvadrature 65m2 i nalazi se na svega 700m od Hotela Hilton.  Struktura stana: dnevna soba, kuhinja, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo i terasa.
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$156,090
Prodaje se jednosoban nov, lijepo namjesten stan povrsine 43m2 koji se nalazi na Bul. Veljka Vlahovica - Stari Aerodrom.Jugozapatno je orijentisan i nalazi se na 4. spratu stambene zgrade
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,408
U ponudi je prostran i kompletno opremljen trosoban stan površine 93m², smješten u kvalitetnoj zgradi Zetagradnje u Ulici Vasa Raičkovića 13/2, iznad marketa Bonella. Stan se nalazi na drugom spratu i raspolaže sa funkcionalnim rasporedom prostorija, idealnim za udoban porodični život.✅ Namj…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications