  4. Residential complex (low-rise residential building) in Komoševina Budva

Budva, Montenegro
$264,228
ID: 26729
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 25914
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Low-rise residential building in a gated complex in Komoševina Budva.

Modern low-rise building near the sea.

This residential building is a low-rise development with only 12 apartments, located in one of the most prestigious areas of Budva — Komoševina, just a 5-minute walk from the beach. Cozy, well-maintained, and comfortable, the building is ideal both for living and for investment.

About the Building:
• Commissioned in 2021
• 4 floors with an elevator
• 12 apartments:
- 3 one-bedroom apartments (50 m² each)
- 9 two-bedroom apartments (54 m² and 73 m²)
• Clean entrance and well-kept surroundings
• Parking space included in the price of the apartment
• On-site outdoor parking within a gated complex.

Location:
• Komoševina, Budva
• 5-minute walk to the sea
• 200 meters from the private international school Adriatic College.

The residential complex combines modern architecture, comfort, and proximity to key infrastructure in Budva, making it attractive for families, couples, and investors alike.

Location on the map

Residential complex (low-rise residential building) in Komoševina Budva
