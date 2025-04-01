  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Przno
  Residential quarter Stan 36 m² na Prodaju – Pržno, Budva

Residential quarter Stan 36 m² na Prodaju – Pržno, Budva

Przno, Montenegro
$152,569
ID: 28265
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Budva Municipality
  Village
    Przno

About the complex

Prodaje se moderno uređena garsonjera površine 36 m², smeštena na prvom spratu luksuznog stambenog kompleksa u naselju Podličak, u blizini Pržna i Svetog Stefana.Stan je kompletno opremljen i spreman za useljenje. Odlikuju ga kvalitetna gradnja, savremeni enterijer i funkcionalan raspored. Posebnu vrijednost pruža terasa sa koje se pruža otvoren pogled na more, zalazak sunca i okolno zelenilo.Stan se nalazi u okviru zatvorenog kompleksa sa bazenom koji je na raspolaganju isključivo stanarima. U cijenu je uključeno i garažno mjesto u podzemnoj garaži zgrade.Lokacija je izuzetno mirna i pogodna za odmor, a u neposrednoj blizini nalaze se plaže Miločer, Pržno i Sveti Stefan, kao i brojni restorani, kafići i prodavnice. Grad Budva je udaljen svega nekoliko minuta vožnje.Stan je idealan za izdavanje tokom turističke sezone, kao i za sopstveni boravak tokom cijele godine.

Location on the map

Przno, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 36 m² na Prodaju – Pržno, Budva
Przno, Montenegro
$152,569
