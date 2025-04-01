  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$528
ID: 28429
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan na Starom Aerodromu.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 45m2 i nalazi se na cetvrtom spratu zgrade koja posjeduje lift!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit

Location on the map

Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

