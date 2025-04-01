  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 27 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Herceg Novi

Igalo, Montenegro
$83,326
ID: 28367
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  • Town
    Igalo

About the complex

Na prodaju luksuzno opremljena garsonjera sa pogledom na more u modernoj novoizgradjenoj zgradi u Herceg Novom.Garsenjera je ukupne povrsine 27m2 i nalazi se na prvom spratu zgrade.Prodaje se namjesten, idealna za za izdavanje tokom sezone ili na duze.Nalazi se na svega 500m od mora!

Location on the map

Igalo, Montenegro
