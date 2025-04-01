  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$880
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 28454
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se nemjsten dvosoban stan, povrsine 74m2, na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, u City kvartu.   Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trezarija, dvije spavace sobe, dva kupatila i terasa.   Stan se nalazi na jednoj od najatraktivnijih lokacija u Podgorici, u blizini svih sadrzaja neophodnih za svakodnevni zivot.   Nalazi se u zgradi koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.   Ispred zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking.   Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 75 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,584
Residential quarter Stan 54 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Izdavanje – Stara Varoš, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,174
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
M 10, Montenegro
from
$146,701
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$880
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Astar Marina
Residential complex Astar Marina
Residential complex Astar Marina
Residential complex Astar Marina
Residential complex Astar Marina
Show all Residential complex Astar Marina
Residential complex Astar Marina
Meljine, Montenegro
from
$299,691
A7-040. Luxury two-level apartment on the front line, Meljine, Herceg NoviFor sale!Two luxury two-level apartments, 44.3 sq.m. with perfect sea views in a boutique project on the first line to the sea in Meljin, Herceg Novi.The apartments consist of an open-plan kitchen, living room and a se…
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Izdaje se namješten jednosoban komforan stan ukupne kvadrature 45m2, koji se nalazi na prvom spratu zgrade Zetagradnje. Stan se nalazi preko puta uprave Carina! Izdaje se na duži vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$189,773
Na prodaju jednosoban stan površine 49 m² u jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici – Central Point. Stan se nalazi na 6. spratu moderne zgrade i pruža prelijep pogled na bulevar.📍 Lokacija: Central Point, Podgorica📐 Površina: 49 m²🏢 Sprat: 6.🌆 Pogled: na bulevar🏗️ Tip objekta: moderna …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications