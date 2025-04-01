  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 58 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 58 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$763
ID: 28343
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se lijepo opremljen dvosoban stan, povrsine 58m2, smjesten na cetvrtom spratu stambene zgrade, u strogom Centru grada.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo i terasa.Nalazi se u zgradi koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.Ispred zgrade je dostupno privatno parking mjesto.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Residential quarter Stan 58 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
