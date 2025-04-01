  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva

Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva

Budva, Montenegro
from
$586,806
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 28230
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

About the complex

📍 Lokacija: Budva, 300m od mora📐 Površina: 120m²🏢 Sprat: 2 (zgrada sa liftom)🛏 Sobe: 2 spavaće sobe – svaka sa sopstvenim kupatilom🚿 Kupatila: 2 + gostinski toalet🛋 Dnevni boravak: prostran, sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom🌅 Terasa: pogled na more i grad🚗 Parking: garažno mjesto uključeno👨‍💼 Recepcija: 24h na ulazu u zgradu🌳 Okruženje: kultivisan park ispred objekta🔑 Status: stan kompletno opremljen i odmah useljiv💶 Cijena: 500.000 €Stan se nalazi u mirnom i atraktivnom dijelu Budve, na svega nekoliko minuta hoda do plaže i centra grada. Odličan je izbor kako za život, tako i za izdavanje ili investiciju.

Location on the map

Budva, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$134,418
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$645
Apart-hotel 5 star on the first line in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$821,787
Residential complex Kub
Krasici, Montenegro
from
$577,514
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$586,806
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$126,750
Na prodaju jednosoban stan u izgradnji u Momisicima.Stan je ukuone kvadrature 45m2 i nalazi se na prvom spratu zgrade, ciji je rok zavrsetka kraj 2025te godine!Uz stan dolazi ostava kvadrature 9m2!Obavezna kupovina garaze u iznosu od 15.000€
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Show all Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$1,70M
The year of construction 2027
Introducing Synchro Yards - the long-awaited new residential quarter of Porto Montenegro, designed for those who appreciate luxury, comfort, and inspiration. Located on the waterfront, right by the water, this area is intended to become the number one choice in popularity in Porto Monten…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Show all Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$152,569
Prodaje se namjesren dvosoban stan na Cetinju!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 70m2 i idealnog je rasporeda!Pogodan za zivot ali i za investiciju!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications