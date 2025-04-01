  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Izdavanje – Blok V, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Izdavanje – Blok V, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$939
ID: 28185
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se dvosoban stan površine 85 m² u Bloku 5, smješten na visokom prizemlju stambene zgrade. Stan je kompletno namješten, prostran i funkcionalnog rasporeda. Nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji sa svim potrebnim sadržajima u blizini. Mjesečna kirija iznosi 800 €.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Izdavanje – Blok V, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$939
