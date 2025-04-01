  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$193,646
ID: 28219
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se jednosoban stan površine 45 m² u zgradi Nivel na Zabjelu, sa dodatnim garažnim mjestom od 13 m². Stan se nalazi na prvom spratu, moderno je uređen i kompletno opremljen. Zgrada posjeduje lift i nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji sa svim potrebnim sadržajima u blizini. Cijena: 165.000 €.

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$193,646
