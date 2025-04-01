  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 28 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat

Donja Lastva, Montenegro
$79,219
ID: 28216
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Tivat Municipality
  City
    Donja Lastva

About the complex

U naselju Aura Vitalis, koje se sastoji od dvije moderno dizajnirane zgrade skladno uklopljene u prirodno okruženje, prodaje se garsonjera površine 28 m². Kompleks nudi višestruke sportske terene, mir i privatnost, kao i brz pristup moru i svim urbanim sadržajima – idealno za kvalitetan i udoban život.🔹 Lokacija: Donja Lastva🔹 Površina: 28 m²🔹 Udaljenost od mora: 8 km🔹 Sprat: prizemlje🔹 Broj prostorija: 2🔹 Broj kupatila: 1🔹 Balkon: da🔹 Lift: 2 u objektu🔹 Garaža: nema🔹 Opremljenost: ne🔹 Klima uređaj: ne🔹 Uknjiženje: u izgradnji (rok završetka: januar 2025)💰 Cijena: 67.500 €Garsonjera u ovom luksuznom kompleksu predstavlja savršen spoj modernog dizajna i komfora, uz mogućnost aktivnog načina života i uživanja u prirodnom ambijentu.

Location on the map

Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Mortgage calculator

