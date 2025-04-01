  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Blok Ix, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Blok Ix, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$93,889
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 28321
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se jednosoban stan površine 41m², smješten na 6. (posljednjem) spratu stambene zgrade u naselju Blok 9.🔹 Osnovne karakteristike:Površina: 41m²Sprat: 6/6Zgrada posjeduje liftU blizini se nalazi veliki javni parkingStan je funkcionalnog rasporeda i dobro osvijetljenNalazi se na atraktivnoj lokaciji, blizu škole, vrtića, prodavnica i ostalih važnih sadržaja.Stan nije moguće kupiti putem stambenog kredita – isključivo gotovinsko plaćanje.💶 Cijena: 80.000€

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$1,16M
Residence Emerald Residence
Sustas, Montenegro
from
$77,942
Residential complex Sveti Luka
Pecurice, Montenegro
from
$103,336
Residential quarter Stan 60 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$154,917
Residential quarter Stan 108 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,230
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$93,889
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$170,174
Prodaje se lijepo uređen jednosoban stan, povrsine 48m2, na trećem spratu stambene zgrade.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.Stan se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih sadržaja neophodnih za svakodnevni život.Nalazi se u zg…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Izdaje se jednosoban stan u Bloku 6, na trećem spratu, kompletno namješten i odmah useljiv. Stan se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji, u neposrednoj blizini tri osnovne škole, fakulteta, trim staze, marketa i svih važnih sadržaja. Mjesečna cijena zakupa je 450 €. Idealno za samce, parove ili stude…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 63m2, smjesten na prizemlju stambene zgrade, u Momisicima. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Ispred zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking. Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications