  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 107 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 107 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,878
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 28602
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se lijepo opremljen trosoban stan, povrsine 107m2, na sedmom (poslednji) spratu stambene zgrade, u City kvartu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe, dva kupatila, toalet i tri terase. Stan se nalazi na jednoj od najatraktivnijih lokacija, u blizini svih sadrzaja neophodnih za svakodnevni zivot. Zgrada posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. U cijenu zakupa je uracunato garazno mjesto. Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$232,844
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Bar, Montenegro
from
$108,820
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$164,636
Residential quarter Stan 91 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$245,285
Residential quarter Stan 28 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$79,219
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 107 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,878
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$165,401
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
A new residential complex in the very heart of Tivat’s picturesque suburb, just a few minutes’ drive from the town center. The complex consists of six unique buildings comprising 54 apartments ranging from 42 to 76 m², offering a wide variety of layouts suitable both for individual living …
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Izdaje se lijepo namjesten jednosoban stan povrsine 45m2, stan se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji, Stari Aerodrom kod lokala Verse.Cijena: 500€
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Show all Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$145,920
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 32–197 m²
3 real estate properties 3
🏊‍♂️ On the territory: • large swimming pool of about 200 m² • gated landscaped area with greenery • modern children’s playground • peaceful surroundings — ideal for family living and relaxation 🌊 Location advantages: • only 300 meters from the sea • 5 minutes by car to Portonovi — …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.7
213,245
Apartment 2 rooms
197.1
385,179
Studio apartment
31.7
146,349
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications