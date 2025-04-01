  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Rozino, Budva

Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Rozino, Budva

Budva, Montenegro
$293,403
8
ID: 28293
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

About the complex

Prodaje se dvoaoban stan ukupne kvadrature 85m2 na cetvrtom spratu u Budvi.Stan se nalazi u dijelu grada Rozino gde je prodavnica okov.Stan posjeduje garazu 15m2!Stan ima pogled na more.Dokumenta čista 1/1, bez tereta i ogranicenja.Cijena je sa garaznim mjestom!Postoji mogucnost kupovine bez garaznog mjesta!

Budva, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores

Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – Capital Plaza, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,350
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Becici, Montenegro
from
$316,875
Residential complex
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$159,841
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Bar
Bar, Montenegro
from
$116,188
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$184,879
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Rozino, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$293,403
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$709,964
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
A new gated premium-class residential complex is located in a new district of Tivat. The complex is situated on a small elevation surrounded by greenery, close to all urban infrastructure. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. Panoramic windows offer breathtaking views of the sea, mountains…
VALUE.ONE
Apartment building Mnogokvartirnyy zhiloy dom BUDVA
Budva, Montenegro
from
$176,767
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 64 m²
1 real estate property 1
For sale in a building under construction, an apartment of 65 m2 is located on the 1st floor and has its own huge terrace of 20 meters, which is not included in the price 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Price per sq. m. 2500 m The house is at the stage of completion in 2024 When buying, you do…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
64.0
275,799
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Vezirov Most, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$193,646
Na prodaju dvosoban stan – Vezirov most, 72m²   Prodaje se prostran i svijetao dvosoban stan od 72m² na jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici – Vezirov most. Stan je polunamješten, dobro organizovanog rasporeda i pruža odličan balans udobnosti i funkcionalnosti.   📍 Lokacija Stan se n…
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications