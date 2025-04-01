  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 115 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 115 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
ID: 28329
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se trosoban stan površine 115 m² u novoj luksuznoj zgradi na vrhunskoj lokaciji – naselje Preko Morače, preko puta Hrama. Stan se nalazi na 1. spratu i opremljen je najmodernijim sistemima, uključujući smart home tehnologiju, split sistem grijanja i hlađenja, kao i podno grijanje. Raspored je izuzetno funkcionalan, sa tri kupatila, ostavom i pažljivo dizajniranim prostorijama koje pružaju udobnost i eleganciju. Zgrada je vrhunskog kvaliteta, a uz stan dobijate na korištenje jedno garažno mjesto. Lokacija je prestižna i mirna, sa svim potrebnim sadržajima u neposrednoj blizini, što ovu nekretninu čini idealnom za poslovne namjene kao i porodičan život.Postoji mogućnost i za kupovinu stana.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

