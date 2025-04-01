  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$130,271
;
2
ID: 28274
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

U ponudi isključivo imamo 11 stanova različitih struktura i kvadratura u okviru Objekta II – modernog stambeno-poslovnog kompleksa na atraktivnoj lokaciji u Podgorici, naselje Stari Aerodrom.Dostupne kvadrature:42.93 m²50.46 m²64.12 m²64.40 m²68.24 m²Završetak radova: planiran za 2026. godinuObjekat II je osmišljen da zadovolji potrebe savremenog urbanog života – idealan spoj funkcionalnosti, estetike i komfora. Savremena arhitektura, obilje zelenih površina i izvrsna povezanost sa svim ključnim tačkama grada čine ga pravim izborom za porodično stanovanje, ali i za one koji traže balans između privatnog i poslovnog prostora.Kompleks se sastoji od 6 lamela (A, B, C, D, E i F), sa ukupno 504 stambenih jedinica.Prizemlje je predviđeno za poslovne prostore, dok su gornji spratovi namijenjeni isključivo za stanovanje.Za dodatni komfor stanara planirana je i izgradnja dvonivojske podzemne garaže.Iskoristite priliku i osigurajte sebi stan u jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici – kvalitet, udobnost i funkcionalnost na jednom mjestu.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

Izdaje se dvosoban lijepo namjesten stan povrsine 68m2 na odlicnoj lokaciji Zagoric.Stan se nalazi na 2. spratu stambene zgrade koja ne posjeduje lift.Cijena: 550€
Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Show all Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$494,647
Number of floors 3
Area 109–135 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay. Discover a unique space where mornings begin with the sun rising over the sea, and days are filled with the peaceful silence of golf courses stretching to the horizon. Horizon is a secluded and prestigious residential area, located …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
109.0
1,41M
Apartment 3 rooms
135.0
1,66M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Stan 178 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 178 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 178 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 178 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 178 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 178 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 178 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,878
Izdaje se luksuzno opremljen četvorosoban stan u City Kvartu.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 178m2 i jedini je stan na poslednjem spratu.Posjeduje dva garazna mjesta kao i parking pod rampom.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
